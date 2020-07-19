PM Narendra Modi to join Ram temple Bhumi Pujan, will reach Ayodhya on August 5

Lucknow: Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple will be done in Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be involved in this program. Not only this, Bhoomi Poojan RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and many big officials will join the Bhoomipujan of BJP and RSS. This process will be done by doing land worship by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read – The trust campaign will run from 25 November to 25 December for the grand temple of Lord Ram, the estimated expenditure is so much of crores

Earlier, the Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a meeting on Saturday, in the presence of Nripendra Mishra. In this meeting it was discussed what the date of Bhoomi Pujan would be. Also, in view of this land worship, a decision was taken on PM Modi's program. After this, the date of 3 and 5 August was sent for the Bhoomi Pujan by the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But now the Prime Minister is going to reach Ayodhya on 5 August.

According to the news, the program will start from 8 am on August 5. On that day, PM will reach Ayodhya between 11 am and 1 pm. Let me tell you that it was also decided to change the map in the trust meeting. After this, a map was proposed to build 5 domes instead of 3 in the temple and increase their height.