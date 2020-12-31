Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS-Rajkot through VC today at 11:00 am

December 31, 2020
2 Min Read

PM Narendra Modi latest news:Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) AIIMS-Rajkot in Rajkot, Gujarat, through a video conference on 31 December. Also Read – Farmers should not say Naxal and Khalistani, they are our feeders, we bow our heads: Defense Minister

The Prime Minister’s Office said that more than 201 acres of space has been allotted to the institute and it will be built at a cost of about Rs 1,195 crore. Construction of the institute is expected to be completed by mid-2022. The PMO has said that this modern hospital will have 750 beds, out of which 30 beds will be in Ayush block, it will have 125 seats for MBBS course and 60 seats for nursing course.

