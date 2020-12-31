PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS-Rajkot through VC today at 11:00 am

PM Narendra Modi latest news:Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) AIIMS-Rajkot in Rajkot, Gujarat, through a video conference on 31 December. Also Read – Farmers should not say Naxal and Khalistani, they are our feeders, we bow our heads: Defense Minister

PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat via video conferencing today. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/HL6pGRg5rx Also Read – 35% foreign investment in the country during Corona period, Gujarat has the highest investment of 1.19 lakh crores – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020 Also Read – Surat, known as ‘City of Diamonds’, will now make pearl farming, know what is the whole matter …

The Prime Minister’s Office said that more than 201 acres of space has been allotted to the institute and it will be built at a cost of about Rs 1,195 crore. Construction of the institute is expected to be completed by mid-2022. The PMO has said that this modern hospital will have 750 beds, out of which 30 beds will be in Ayush block, it will have 125 seats for MBBS course and 60 seats for nursing course.