PM Narendra Modi, who has been at the helm of politics for 20 years, became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the year 2001

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the few politicians who reached the top of politics, who started their journey as an activist, then became Chief Minister and then became Prime Minister. Today it has been 20 years in the role of the chief in Narendra Modi's state and central government. On this day in the year 2001, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected the Chief Minister of Gujarat. From then till today, the magic of Modi's name was first seen in Gujarat, now it is visible in the whole country.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi was projected as the face of the Prime Minister and was introduced throughout the country. It is because of this that the BJP broke a lot of records, gaining a strong majority. Even when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, his voice and his magic were visible in the whole country. In such a situation, when he was elected to the post of Prime Minister, the people of the country gave a huge vote to the BJP and got a majority and got him sitting in the Lok Sabha.

Shri Narendra Modi, first in the service of the country for the last 20 years, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as the Chief Servant of the country. # 20thYearOfNaMo pic.twitter.com/g835l0zOKy – BJP (@ BJP4India) October 7, 2020

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has an important role behind Narendra Modi for 20 years at the top of politics. When the people of Gujarat BJP were adopting rebellious tone. During this time Narendra Modi was working as a campaigner in the Sangh. Meanwhile, suddenly he was removed from the Union and handed over the chair of the Chief Minister of Gujarat. After this, PM Modi led the government in Gujarat continuously 3 times. After defeating his opposition in Gujarat, he was found eligible for the Prime Minister’s chair after playing the name of Modi in the whole country and this is where Narendra Modi’s journey to Delhi starts, what was Narendra Modi in 2014? Won and BJP came back to power after 10 years and Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister.

Not only this, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi magic became even more powerful and this time the BJP got a bigger majority than before and then for the second time Narendra Modi was made the Prime Minister. After this, the Modi government made many big decisions one by one, due to which they will be known in history. Whether it is Article 370 or by joining the Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple, pay obeisance to Shri Ram. Narendra Modi will also be known as a successful Prime Minister and a great politician in history.