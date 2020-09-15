PM Narendra Modi will give gift to Bihar, 7 projects will be inaugurated today

Patna: In the past, many gifts have been given to Bihar by PM Narendra Modi. In such a situation, PM Narendra Modi is going to give the gift of 7 important projects to Bihar today. PM will also lay the foundation stone of these 7 projects today. Of these projects, 4 projects are connected to water supply, two projects to sewerage treatment and one project to river front. During this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present along with PM Modi through video conferencing. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stun battle again in LJP-JDU, letter reached to PM Modi

The foundation stone of 7 projects being built at a cost of Rs 541 crore in Bihar will be laid by PM Narendra Modi himself today. Explain that the sewerage treatment project being constructed under Patna Municipal Corporation, water supply schemes under the AMRUT scheme in the area of ​​Siwan and Chapra Municipal Corporation will also be laid. After this, clean drinking water will be made available to the people here.

Explain that after the completion of this scheme, the water supply of the residents of the municipal area will be completed through the pipeline and clean water will also be available for their drinking. Residents of areas like Siwan, Chhapra Munger and Jamalpur will get benefit of the scheme. Please tell that under Namami Gange, the foundation stone of the River Friend Development Scheme will be laid in Muzaffarpur. Along with this, three ghats of the city will be developed. Basic facilities like toilets, changing forms etc. will be provided here.