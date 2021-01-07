PM Narendra Modi worried over Washington’s bloody violence, said – should transfer power in peace

Washington: Trump supporters have become violent in their attempt to capture the Senate in the US. During this time a woman has died in police shelling, after which curfew has been imposed in Washington. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the ruckus caused by the transfer of power after the US elections. Sip Modi said that the democratic process cannot be affected by illegal protests. Also read – condemnation of US violence, PM Modi tweeted – unfortunate for democracy

Let me tell you that violent clashes were witnessed between supporters of Donald Trump and the police outside the Capitol complex of America, during which a woman was killed, after which curfew is in force.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Let us tell you that this violence was seen when it was announced that no person could move in or out of the premises in view of external security within the capitol. Let me tell you that during this time the MPs of Parliament were sitting within the capitol for the joint session to certify the victory of the newly elected President Joe Biden, when the police declared a breach of security.

In such a situation, there was a fierce clash between Donald Trump and the police outside Capitol, after which the Trump supporters damaged the blocker under the Capitol’s stairs. According to the police, a suspicious packet has also been recovered from this area. Let me tell you that Donald Trump had said before the start of the session that he is not going to accept defeat. Because he accused his rival Joe Biden of rigging the election.