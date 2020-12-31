PM Narendra Modi’s address said, Preparation of vaccine in the final phase, biggest vaccination campaign will run

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, Gujarat today through video conferencing. During this, PM Modi said that the year 2020 taught us well that health is wealth. This year has been full of challenges. During this time, the PM said that the new year 2021 is bringing new hope of treatment. Every important preparation is going on in India regarding the vaccine. The PM said that preparations are going on in its final phase so that the vaccine can reach every category. Also Read – PM Modi In Rajkot: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Rajkot AIIMS

The PM described this campaign as the world’s largest vaccination campaign and said that its preparation is in full swing. Gujarat is also in a good position to deal with the condition of Corona and the preparation of vaccine. PM said in his address that in the year 2003, Atal ji’s government had planned to prepare 6 AIIMS, these 6 new AIIMS were completed in the year 2012. If today Gujarat is able to deal with Corona in a better way, it is because of the medical infrastructure in which Gujarat has been prepared in the last two decades. Also Read – Cabinet approves export of Akash missile system, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said this big thing …

PM Modi further said that even after 6 years of independence, the eagle had also become 6 AIIMS. In the year 2003, the government of Atal ji took the step towards making 6 new AIIMS and the year 2012 was made, i.e. it took 9 years to make them. The PM said that the work to build 10 new AIIMS has been completed in the last 6 years. In many of these, the work has started completely today. Also Read – Farmers should not say Naxal and Khalistani, they are our feeders, we bow our heads: Defense Minister