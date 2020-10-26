Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi’s gift to Gujarat, will inaugurate sea-plane, jungle safari and other projects on this day

October 26, 2020
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give a new gift to Gujarat on 31 October. PM Modi is about to inaugurate the sea-plane service between Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity. The PM will inaugurate it on 31 October. Modi will be present in Gujarat on the occasion of National Integration Day. During this time, he will travel from Sabarmati Riverfront to the Statue of Unity on the sea-plane itself. Please tell that this is the first sea-plane service in the country. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat Today: PM Modi insisted on festivals to be Vocal For Local, know special features of the program

PM Modi in Gujarat on 30-31 October will be in a very busy schedule. Here they will also inaugurate Jungle Safari Park, Bharat Bhawan, Ekta Nursery, Cruise Boat etc. He will also address new IAS officers here. Please tell that this sea-plane will fly 4 daily. Its fare per person will be Rs 4,800. From 3 November onwards, people will be able to travel on the sea-plane. Also Read – PM used to say that those who wear thongs will walk in airplanes, but where did Corona go during the crisis: Soren

Let us know that the sea-plane project is one of PM Modi’s dream projects. The PM started it during the 2017 assembly elections and later it was added to the Statue of Unity. The sea-plane reached Kochi from Maldives in the past has now arrived in Gujarat. On November 3, the sea-plane will be diverted to the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity.

