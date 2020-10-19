PM Narendra Modi’s statement- All-round work done in 6 years, now increasing its speed and scope

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that there have been all-round reforms in the country in the last six years and both its pace and scope has been increased for the last few months so that the 21st century belongs to India. Addressing the Centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video conference, the Prime Minister said, “All-round reforms are happening in our country, such reforms have never happened before.” Even if there were some decisions earlier, he would have been in one area and other areas would have been left out. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Coalition 4 in Bihar elections, but these 6 contenders for the post of Chief Minister

Referring to other reforms including the recent reforms in agriculture, the National Education Policy for improving education, labor reforms brought for workers, Modi said that these reforms are being done so that this decade Become the decade of India. He said, 'Both the pace and scope of improvement has been increasing for the last six-seven months. Whether it is agriculture or space, defense sector or aviation sector, labor or any other sector, necessary changes are being made in every sector. "He said," If national education policy is ensuring the future of education sector of the country If it is, it is also empowering the youth. If the reforms related to farming are empowering the farmers, then the labor reforms are giving development and protection to both workers and industries. '

Addressing the students about the benefits of national education policy, Modi said that this is a huge campaign to bring a fundamental change in the entire education system of the country, from pre nursery to PhD. "Efforts are being made at all levels to make India a global center for higher education and our youth competitive," he said. Also discussed and expressed condolences to the victim's family. He said that the Center and the Government of Karnataka are taking all possible steps to provide relief to the flood affected people in the state.