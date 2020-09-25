PM Narendra Modi’s statement- The life of Indians is getting better with the blessings of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, appealed to BJP workers to follow the path laid by him. Prime Minister Modi said that the path which Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay has shown us, we will have to move forward with full dedication on that path. Prime Minister Modi credited Deendayal Upadhyaya’s vision and blessings behind the many public welfare schemes currently underway. Prime Minister Modi said, to give 21st century India a new height on the world stage, to improve the lives of more than 130 crores Indians, whatever is happening today, a lot of great personalities like Deen Dayal ji Is a blessing. Also Read – ‘Iron Man’ Milind Soman said to the Prime Minister – I don’t go to the gym to stay fit

In his video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said, "It was Deendayal Upadhyaya, who had written the talk of deciding India's national policy, economy and social policy, according to the immense power of India." Prime Minister Modi said, among us today, there are very few people who have lived, seen, heard or worked with Deendayalji. His remembrance, his path, his philosophy, life every moment makes us holy, inspires, fills us with energy.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the service work of party workers during the Corona period. Prime Minister Modi told the workers, the workers are working relentlessly for the protection and service of all the common people. In the midst of the challenges of Corona, BJP workers have continued this service practice without stopping, without wearying. Many of our workers have lost their lives in this too.