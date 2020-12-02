PM Rakesh, who was mentioned by PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, died in Meerut- Learn the reason …

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which referred to a PAC dog named Rakesh, has died due to liver and kidney infection. The dog died on Tuesday and was buried with full respect by the personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). The Prime Minister praised the PAC for its dog care in its program. Also Read – Among Yahoo’s most searched celebs in 2020, Sushant is first, these celebrities including PM Modi are in the top 10 – See List

Prime minister @narendramodi The PAC's dog named Rakesh, mentioned in the radio program of Mann Ki Baat, has died due to liver and kidney infection. pic.twitter.com/uUkTMRelwe – IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) December 2, 2020

The dog was named after its owner Rakesh. Rakesh was the owner of a tea shop and had cared for the dog for some time. Head constable Aziz-ur-Rahman Khan said, “Rakesh, the owner of a tea stall, used to take care of stray dogs. However, he moved back to his hometown after the initial lockdown enforced due to Kovid-19 and the dog remained here. ‘

After this, all the trainee jawans, constables and head constables gave a lot of love and care to the stray dog. The soldiers named this dog after its owner ‘Rakesh’. After falling ill, Rakesh died at the age of five.

(Input: IANS)