PM Svanidhi Scheme: More than 27 lakh street-dwellers asked for loan, government’s hard work brought color

new Delhi: The scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to force the employment of the handlers and hawkers affected in the lockdown has been a huge success. Within the last five months, more than 27 lakh small shopkeepers have asked for loans under the PM Swanidhi scheme started by the Ministry of Urban Affairs. Under this scheme, small shopkeepers get loans without guarantee. Also Read – BRICS meeting: PM Modi besieges China, says- countries responsible for terrorism should also be held responsible

According to the latest data received by IANS from the Ministry of Urban Affairs, a total of 27,33,462 street vendors have applied for loans since the inception of the scheme. Out of which loan of 14,34,390 was approved and till now 7,88,384 people have been issued loan amount. According to the officials of the ministry, awareness of this scheme is revealed by the arrival of more than 27 lakh applications for loans in the five months since the launch of PM Swanidhi scheme. An official associated with the operation of PM Swanidhi, the PM Street Vendors Self-Reliant Fund Scheme, told IANS, “The scheme for the street vendors is getting very good response. The number of beneficiaries of the scheme is increasing continuously with the cooperation of state governments and banks. ” Also Read – 15th Pay Commission Report: 15th Finance Commission submitted report to Finance Minister, will be presented in Parliament

Let us tell you that the PM Swanidhi scheme was approved in the Union Cabinet meeting in June on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help smooth the affected employment of street vendors during lockdown. Online submission of applications started from 2 July 2020 on PM Swanidhi portal. After which applications started coming in continuously. Under this scheme, street vendors get loans up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 without any guarantee. Those selling fruit and vegetables along the roads, running tea and tea shops, salons, carts, street vendors and others get loans under this scheme. Under this scheme, there is a preparation to benefit more than 50 lakh street vendors in the country. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot government minister Bhanwar Lal passed away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders expressed grief

(Input-IANS)