PM Swanidhi Yojana: Swiggy to add 36,000 street vendors in the first phase

PM Svanidhi Yojana online food order platform Swiggy on Thursday said that under the Prime Minister Street Vendors’ Self-Reliance Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme, it will expand its scheme to 125 people in street towns. Also Read – Now home delivery of street food, pilot project with Swiggy of Ministry of Urban Development

Swiggy said in a statement that under the first phase, the company will add 36,000 street vendors, under which loans have been given in 125 cities through its platform. Also Read – Swiggy will now home delivery of liquor in this state after Jharkhand and Odisha, company explains this reason

For this, Swiggy, along with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, implemented a pilot project in Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Delhi and Indore, under which more than 300 street-vendors have already joined its platform. Also Read – Liquor Home Delivery: Swiggy starts home delivery of liquor in this state

The company said in a statement that while joining its platform, street vendors will be registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and will be given food safety training and certificates.

Swigi COO Vivek Sundar said, “As a platform to bring diversified food to the doorsteps of consumers with safety and cleanliness, we are happy to bring favorite street food that has been missing for many months.”

He said that street-eating is a part of common life in India and Swiggy thanks the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for giving this opportunity to Swiggy.