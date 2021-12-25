PM to deal with Gurpurab celebrations at Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat these days

Top Minister Narendra Modi will cope with the Guru Purab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, his house state of Gujarat, on Saturday, the Top Minister’s Place of job (PMO) stated. In step with knowledge gained from the PMO, the Top Minister’s cope with will get started at round 12:30 pm thru video conferencing. Annually, from 23 to twenty-five December, the Sikh Sangat of Gujarat gathers at Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib to mark the start anniversary of Guru Nanak, the PMO stated. Guru Nanak based Sikhism and used to be the primary of the ten Gurus of the Sikh group.Additionally Learn – Trade in timing of Night time Curfew in 8 towns of Gujarat from twenty fifth December in view of Omicron

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji stayed right here all the way through his adventure. Lakhpat Sahib has his stays, together with picket footwear and cradles, in addition to Gurmukhi manuscripts and notation scripts.

The PMO additional stated, his temple used to be broken all the way through the 2001 earthquake, in order the then Leader Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi made speedy efforts for maintenance.

The PMO’s free up stated this displays the Top Minister’s deep reverence for the religion, as mirrored in numerous contemporary efforts, together with the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Celebrations of th Prakash Parv and four-hundredth Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.

This yr the pageant of Guruparb is falling on nineteenth November.