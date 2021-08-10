PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: PM Modi introduced the Ujjwala scheme, Congress tightens the cost of LPG via Rs 400

PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: Top Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday introduced the second one section of Ujjwala Yojana from Mahoba in UP, and then the Congress centered him and mentioned that the deficient must prevent campaigning and provides 400 rupees to the deficient. Supply LPG cylinder of Rs. Congress spokesperson Leader Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala mentioned that the costs of petrol, diesel, cooking fuel and used oil are on hearth, however the executive is engaged in masquerading.Additionally Learn – PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: PM Modi introduced PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, now you’re going to no longer have to offer evidence of deal with to get the relationship

Surjewala launched a video and mentioned, "Have a look at the irony, individuals who serve the darkness of inflation in folks's properties are naming their schemes as Ujjwala." Nowadays, when Modi ji is launching Ujjwala-2 in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, then the rustic must know whether or not darkness has been served within the properties of the deficient within the identify of Ujjwala.

The Modi executive, which serves the darkness of inflation in folks's properties, is once more creating a mockery of Ujjwala as quickly because the elections come. Nowadays the cost of LPG is ₹ 888 in step with cylinder in Mahoba, UP which used to be ₹ 400 in Congress executive. Modi ji, prevent campaigning, supply Ujjwala to the deficient in ₹ 400. %.twitter.com/uIyrQDKtLG — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 10, 2021

Additionally Learn – PM Modi will create new historical past lately, Top Minister of India will preside over the open debate of UNSC for the primary time

He additionally mentioned, lately the cost of cooking fuel in Mahoba is Rs 888 in step with cylinder, which was Rs 400 within the Congress executive. His identify used to be no longer shiny, however the gentle of inexpensive fuel costs used to be shining in folks's properties.

The Congress basic secretary claimed, out of about 8 crore households who took Ujjwala fuel, 3 crore households have no longer refilled the fuel cylinder as a result of they can’t pay this kind of hefty value. Most people are once more compelled to cook dinner meals at the wooden range. It’s because Modi ji additionally abolished all the subsidy of kerosene from April 1, 2021 and larger its costs via greater than two instances.

Surjewala mentioned tauntingly, we had heard that wooded area fires are managed via hearth. Nowadays Modi ji is pretending to extinguish the fireplace of the tummy of the deficient via environment hearth to the costs of petrol, diesel, cooking fuel, cooking oil. He mentioned, Modi ji, surrender the empty election marketing campaign, supply Ujjwala fuel to the deficient once more like Congress for Rs 400.