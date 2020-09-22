PM Ujjwala Yojana: Gas cylinder connection is needed for free, only nine days are left, apply this way

PM Ujjwala Yojana: Do you also want to get a gas cylinder for free? So you can also get LPG cylinders for free through Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY. But now only a few days are left for this. If you want to take advantage of this scheme, then you will have to apply for it soon. Because the last date to avail this scheme is 30 September. Also Read – Good chance of sugar exports to India in next 3 months, Brazil can get challenge in international market

Let us tell you that this scheme is being run in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which is exclusively for women. Not only this, the purpose of this scheme is to provide gas cylinder connections to poor families for free. But, now only 11 days are left for this plan. It is quite easy to register in this government scheme.

Please tell that due to the corona infection, the central government had already extended the date of PM Ujjwala scheme from April to September. Now, if you have not yet taken advantage of this scheme, do some work soon so that you can get a gas connection for free. It is very easy to register for this scheme. Let us tell you how you can take advantage of the Elpg gas cylinder for free. The applicant must first go to the official website of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, pmujjwalayojana.com.

Apply this way now

– A home page will open on the website, go to the download form and click.

After this, the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme form will come.

– Download the form.

– Fill all the information being asked in the form and submit it to the LPG center near the house.

Also, give all the documents as well.

Now after the document is verified, LPG gas connection will be made available by the government.

PMUY, Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016. Under this, domestic LPG connection is being given to BPL families so that they too can get rid of the smoke filled life of the stove. The government is giving the benefit of the Ujjwala scheme to the BPL families in the 2011 census by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Let us know that till now about 8 crore such families have benefited from this.