PM violates oath by laying the foundation, this is the defeat of secularism, the day of victory of Hindutva: Asaduddin Owaisi

new Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for performing Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple. Owaisi said, India is a secular country. The Prime Minister has violated the oath of office by laying the foundation stone of Ram temple. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and the success of Hindutva.

Please tell that this morning Owaisi had tweeted and said, Babri was a mosque, and it will remain inshallah, Babri is alive.

AIMIM chief Owaisi said, the Prime Minister today said that he was emotional. I want to say that I am equally emotional, because I believe in equality of co-existence and citizenship. I am emotional, Mr. Prime Minister, because a mosque has stood there for 450 years.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said- Congress is equally responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid. These secular parties have been fully exposed.

Let us know that on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ by worshiping the land in Ayodhya and said that Ram temple is a symbol of national unity and spirit and this will improve the economy of the entire Ayodhya region. Describing the Ram temple as a “rich heritage” of Indian culture, the Prime Minister said that the wait of centuries is ending today. This will not only inspire faith and resolve for generations to come, but will also inspire the entire humanity for eternity.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also said that just as Independence Day symbolizes millions of sacrifices and the spirit of freedom, similarly the construction of Ram temple is a symbol of unbroken tenacity, sacrifice and determination of many generations. After laying the foundation stone of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’, the Prime Minister addressed a function and started it with the proclamation of Jiah Ram Ramchandra’s Jai. He said that this announcement is not only in the city of Ram, but its echo is being heard all over the world. He congratulated all the countrymen and crores of devotees spread all over the world on this “holy” occasion.

He said, “A grand temple will now be built for our Ramlala living under sacks and tents for years. Ram Janmabhoomi has been freed today due to breaking and standing up again, this interference going on for centuries. The whole country is thrilled, every heart is deep. The wait of centuries is ending today. “

Modi said that “Ram belongs to all, belongs to all” and his ubiquity is the life character of unity in India’s diversity.

He expressed confidence that the grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, would reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture.

Modi said, “Ram’s temple will become a modern symbol of Indian culture, a symbol of our eternal faith, a symbol of national spirit. This temple will also become a symbol of the collective power of crores of people. The Ram temple to be built here will symbolize the rich heritage of Indian culture, will inspire and guide the entire humanity till eternity. ”

The Prime Minister said that see the amazing power of Lord Rama that buildings were destroyed, there was a lot of effort to eradicate existence, but Rama is still in our mind, the foundation of our culture. He said, “Shriram is the dignity of India, Shriram is the dignity Purushottam”.

The Prime Minister said that at the time of the movement for the independence of the country, many generations had dedicated their everything. There was no time in the period of slavery when there was no movement for independence, there was no land in the country where freedom was not sacrificed.

PM Modi said, “August 15 is a day of symbol of millions of sacrifices, symbol of freedom. In the same way, many generations continuously tried for the Ram temple for many centuries and today this day is a symbol of the same tenacity, sacrifice and determination. ” Modi said that in the movement for Ram temple there was dedication, there was sacrifice, there was also struggle, there was also resolution.

PM Modi said, “Today, whose dreams, sacrifices and struggles are making this dream come true, whose penance is connected like a foundation in Ram temple, I salute them on behalf of 130 crore countrymen today.”

Modi said that Shri Ram had made social harmony the cornerstone of his rule. He said, “Prabhu Shriram has taught us to follow our duty. We have learned how to perform our duties. They have shown us the path of realization and research, out of opposition. We have to connect these rocks of Ram temple with the addition of mutual love and brotherhood. “

The Prime Minister said that whenever humanity has accepted Ram, then development has taken place and whenever it is lost, the paths of destruction are open. He said, “We have to take care of everyone’s feelings. We have to develop with everyone, with everyone’s faith, everyone. “