PMC Bank Money Laundering Case: ED sent summons to Sanjay Raut’s wife in PMC Bank Money Laundering case

new Delhi: Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 29 for questioning in the PMC bank money laundering case. The officials gave this information on Sunday. Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the central agency in Mumbai. This is the third summons issued to her, before which she has not appeared before the agency twice on health grounds.

He has been released under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for questioning. Official sources claimed that the ED wants to interrogate Varsha Raut about the 'receipt' of the amount that was allegedly embezzled from the bank.

In October last year, the ED had investigated Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman V. Singh and for investigating alleged debt fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank. A PMLA case was filed against former managing director Joy Thomas.

The agency had taken cognizance of the FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offenses Wing against PMC Bank for allegedly “prima facie causing a loss of Rs. 4,355 crore and profit to itself”.

The Shiv Sena, part of the ruling Mahagathbandhan Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Congress, had earlier alleged that central investigative agencies were unfairly targeting them.

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar’s party NCP, has also been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to a land deal in Bhosari area of ​​Pune.