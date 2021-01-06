PMC bank money laundering case: ED summons Sanjay Raut’s wife again

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on January 11 for re-interrogation in connection with the investigation of the Rs 4,300-crore PMC bank money laundering case. Official sources said that for the first time on January 4, the central agency had interrogated Varsha under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and recorded her statement. Also Read – Documents of more than 100 benami properties found in Gayatri Prajapati’s house raid, 11 lakh old notes were also recovered

Sources said that the agency wants to interrogate them further, so they have been summoned again on January 11. The agency is investigating his role in the transfer of Rs 55 lakh by the wife of one of the accused, Praveen Raut, in the alleged bank loan scam case.

Praveen Raut is the director of Guruashish Constructions Company and it is being told that this company is a subsidiary of HDIL accused in the bank scam case. The economic crime branch of the police has already arrested Praveen Raut. The ED recently seized Praveen Raut's property worth Rs 72 crore and questioned him and his wife Madhuri Raut.

The agency alleges that Pravin Raut embezzled Rs 95 crore of the bank in the name of the loan and out of that amount, he gave Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri. Madhuri gave 55 lakh rupees twice as interest-free loan to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut.

The ED had said, “This money was used to buy a flat in Mumbai’s Dadar East.” Investigation revealed that Varsha Raut and Praveen Raut “are partners in Avani Constructions and Varsha invested just Rs 5,625. 12 lakh rupees from the company. “He said,” The loan of Rs. 12 lakh is still outstanding. “Sanjay Raut (59) is a member of Rajya Sabha and a spokesperson of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

