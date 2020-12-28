PMC Bank Scam: ED gets summons to wife, Sanjay Raut tweeted – Come see, what is the strength

PMC Bank Scam: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has responded by tweeting lines of a Hindi film song after receiving the ED summons to wife Varsha Raut in the PMC Bank scam. He wrote by tweeting – Come see, what is the strength Please tell that ED has summoned Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut in the PMC Bank Money Laundering case and called on December 29 for questioning. Also Read – PMC Bank Money Laundering Case: ED sent summons to Sanjay Raut’s wife in PMC Bank Money Laundering case

The Wadhawan brothers are accused in the PMC bank scam case and Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, has been asked to appear before the central agency in Mumbai. The ED has sent this third summon and asked them to appear. In the two summons sent earlier, she has not appeared before the agency on health grounds. For questioning, he has been released under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Also Read – COVID-19 New Strain: New corona virus suspect found in Nagpur, has returned from UK

After getting the ED summons to wife Varsha Raut, Sanjay Raut has tweeted. He wrote in his tweet, “Come see, what is the strength in it.” Karmakar Kadam, Mere Saathiya… ”Though Sanjay Raut did not write the name of anyone in the tweet, but he has retaliated after getting the wife’s summons. Also Read – The Center has given assistance of 4,382 crores to 6 states which have suffered natural disasters, West Bengal gets the most.

According to sources, ED wants to inquire from Varsha Raut about the receipt of the amount, which was allegedly embezzled from the bank. The ED in October last year investigated the alleged loan fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhavan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman V. Singh and A PMLA case was registered against former managing director Joy Thomas.

The agency had taken cognizance of the FIR lodged by the Economic Offenses Wing of the Mumbai Police against the PMC bank for allegedly ‘prima facie causing a loss of Rs.