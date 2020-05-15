PMC Makes Strategic Investment in LDJ Productions – Variety

Penske Media Company (PMC) has made a strategic funding in LDJ Productions, a number one occasion administration and technical manufacturing company.

The funding provides to PMC’s various portfolio of media manufacturers that embrace Variety, Rolling Stone, Robb Report, SHE Media, Deadline, ARTnews and WWD. The addition of LDJ will additional PMC’s skill to leverage its manufacturers’ content material with an in-house reside media staff.

“Having labored with [LDJ CEO Laurie DeJong] and her distinctive staff throughout varied PMC manufacturers’ occasions, we all know first-hand the standard of individuals at LDJ,” mentioned PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “Whereas some may solely see a difficult atmosphere for all reside occasions and experiences, I see a chance to accomplice with one of many most interesting experiential companies in the world and extra carefully collaborate with LDJ’s unparalleled skill to ship progressive, high quality experiences throughout our manufacturers for a few years to come back.”

LDJ’s mission is to amplify the visitor expertise whereas creating model loyalty and lasting consumer partnerships. PMC will lend its operational experience, together with the potential for brand new enterprise improvement and additional progress.

“Jay has assembled a few of the easiest manufacturers in the world below the PMC umbrella and we’re thrilled to affix the rising staff,” mentioned LDJ CEO Laurie DeJong. “We sit up for leveraging our experience with PMC’s bold and forward-thinking model leaders as we collectively dream up new methods to offer significant experience-driven connections for our shoppers.”

LDJ Productions relies in New York Metropolis and has a various clientele that features Fortune 500 corporations worldwide throughout a 123 of industries like style, magnificence, tech, media, finance and luxurious automotive.