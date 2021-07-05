PMO Compaint Assist On-line: Now ship your grievance on-line to the High Minister, know what’s the entire procedure right here

PMO Compaint Assist On-line: Are you disappointed with the paintings of any govt division, or are you not able to make the most of the schemes run through the central govt? So now you do not wish to panic. As a result of now you’ll without delay sign up your proceedings associated with this at the upper government or at the central govt portal. Now you’ll achieve your grievance on-line to the High Minister’s Workplace. Additionally Learn – Will the displeasure of the donors pass away? Modi govt greater fertilizer subsidy through 140% – PMO mentioned ‘ancient choice’

In one of these scenario, in case you are dissatisfied with the way in which of running of an officer, or in case you are disappointed with the paintings of any govt place of job, then you'll achieve your grievance to the High Minister's Workplace via on-line medium sitting at house. Allow us to let you know that motion can also be taken through the PM's place of job on this regard.

How you can whinge in PMO?

To make a grievance within the High Minister’s Workplace, you must first pass to the professional web page https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en. Engage with the High Minister right here (from the drop down menu) – Click on on ‘Write to the High Minister’ right here. Any grievance may also be despatched right here to the Honorable High Minister / High Minister’s Workplace. You’ll in finding this hyperlink at the professional web page of PMOs.

In your next step, the CPGRAMS web page will open in entrance of you. A grievance may also be lodged right here. After registering the grievance, a registration quantity can be despatched to you. Paperwork associated with electorate will even must be uploaded on complaining right here. You’ll be able to sign up your grievance through filling the guidelines requested in it.

Allow us to let you know that you’ll additionally record a grievance in writing within the PMO. For this, you must ship your grievance via put up to the deal with of the High Minister’s Workplace. The deal with of the PMO is- High Minister’s Workplace, South Block, New Delhi, Pin-110011. On the identical time, you’ll additionally record a grievance via Fax on Fax No- 011-23016857.