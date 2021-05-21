PMRF Scheme Information Replace: 6 analysis students of Jamia decided on for Top Minister’s Analysis Fellowship, every gets 80 thousand rupees

Top Minister’s Analysis Fellows (PMRF) Scheme Information Replace: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Six Top Ministers Analysis Fellowships of Outstanding Top Minister (PMRF) Has been awarded Those scholars were decided on beneath the lateral access scheme of the December 2020 power. The scholars who’ve been decided on for the Top Minister’s Analysis Fellowship come with Fojia Tabassum of the Division of Civil Engineering, Momina, Azra Malik of the Division of Electric Engineering, Feroz Khan from the Middle for Nanology and Nanotechnology, Alia Tayeb of Elementary Sciences and Aashi from the Middle for Bodily Drugs and Rehabilitation Sciences Saif is concerned. Additionally Learn – Jamia Millia College closed until Might 30, determination taken in view of the location in Corona

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Prof. Najma akhtar (JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akthar) In my opinion congratulated the entire researchers. He stated that it is going to encourage different scholars of the college to do neatly in analysis. He stated that Jamia College (Jamia Millia Islamia College) Prepared to excel and works arduous to supply all imaginable make stronger to his scholars to reach nice heights. The Vice Chancellor additionally liked the efforts of Coordinator PMRF JMI Professor Abdul Qayum Ansari for this outstanding fulfillment.

PMRF JMI coordinator Professor Abdul Qayyum Ansari stated the six researchers would in my view get a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per 30 days for the primary two years, Rs 75,000 per 30 days for the 3rd 12 months, Rs 80,000 per 30 days for the fourth and 5th 12 months respectively.

As well as, every fellows gets a analysis grant of Rs 2 lakh in step with 12 months (a complete of Rs 10 lakh for 5 years) beneath the PMRF. Previous, beneath the lateral access scheme of Might 2020, Mariya Khan and Abgina Shabbir from the Middle for Nanology and Nanotechnology (CNN), Jamie, have been decided on for the fellowship. (IANS updates)