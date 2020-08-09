PM’s dialogue with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar, said – Islands are also being connected to Airways from the rest of the country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar through video conference. During this time, the Prime Minister explained in detail about further plans for this beautiful island of India, Andaman and Nicobar. Also Read – Case filed against Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari for tweeting and tweeting PM Modi’s photo

At the beginning of his address, the Prime Minister said, "I salute such a holy place, which is connected to many freedom ascetics like Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who have given impetus to the freedom movement of the country."

He said that we are working to deal with every problem, be it disease or trade, business, all our scientists are engaged in this work. Our effort should be that we maintain communication from door to door, to every family, in this difficult time we have to work for everyone. The PM said that by improving air connectivity from one island to another, the islands are also being connected to Airways from the rest of the country. Port Blair Airport is being expanded on a large scale.

Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine cable system between Chennai and Andaman-Nicobar Islands on August 10, which will provide better connectivity facilities here. Under this system, cable is laid in the sea for exchange of telecommunication signals between two locations.