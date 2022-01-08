PM’s safety breach: Ex-IPS Kiran Bedi instructed the absence of those senior officials the primary mistake

PM’s safety breach: In regards to the safety lapse all the way through PM Narendra Modi’s talk over with to Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi first expressed the absence of the state’s DGP, Leader Secretary, House Secretary and Collector. Error reported. Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi has puzzled the absence of state officers and requested was once there any ambush plan? He mentioned, probably the most bad position to forestall is the bridge (flyover). Someone can plant a bomb underneath it.Additionally Learn – Election Dates 2022: This time elections can be virtual underneath the shadow of Corona, those 5 issues will occur for the primary time within the election

7 IPS officials together with SSP of Ferozepur transferred in Punjab

After heating up the topic of lapse within the safety of Top Minister Narendra Modi, the Punjab executive on Saturday appointed a brand new DGP. in addition to the

The Punjab executive on Saturday transferred seven IPS officials, together with Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans. IPS officer Hans has been made the commandant of the 3rd IRB primarily based in Ludhiana. IPS officer Narinder Bhargava was once given the command of Firozpur as SSP. All over the lapse within the safety of PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Hans was once the SSP of Ferozepur. Top Minister Narendra’s convoy going to Hussainiwala were given caught on a flyover because of the blockade through the protesters and Modi had to go back to Delhi with out attending any program or rally. A number of senior police and civil officers, together with Hans, seemed on Friday prior to a three-member panel arrange through the Union House Ministry to probe a “critical lapse” in Modi’s safety in Ferozepur.

Surjit Singh Phool, head of the group ‘Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (Krantikari)’, which blocked the street in Ferozepur, had mentioned that the SSP of Ferozepur had knowledgeable him that Narendra Modi was once coming through highway. Phool had mentioned, however, we concept that the trick was once being performed (through the officer) to transparent the street. In the meantime, different cops who’ve been transferred come with Naunihal Singh. He has been appointed because the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar. A.Okay. Mittal has been posted as Inspector Common of Police, Rupnagar and Sukhchain Singh as Commissioner, Amritsar. Nanak Singh has been made SSP of Gurdaspur and Alka Meena Barnala. Recent posting orders had been given to 2 PPS officials – Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and Kuljit Singh.