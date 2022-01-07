PM’s Safety Breach: Motion on PM Modi’s safety lapse case, FIR in opposition to 150 unidentified other folks

PM’s Safety Breach: PM Modi (Narendra Modi) FIR in case of lapse in safety of (FIR) has been recorded. This FIR has been performed in opposition to 150 unknown other folks. This FIR has been performed at Kulgari police station in Ferozepur district of Punjab. The FIR has been written below phase 283 of IPC. This phase has been performed for obstructing the general public street. Punjab Police (Punjab Police) has registered this FIR.Additionally Learn – PM’s Safety Breach: Professionals stated – ‘Distinctive’ case of loss of coordination between safety businesses, learn main points

Even earlier than High Minister Modi was once going for the assembly in Ferozepur, the farmers had blocked the way in which. After this PM Modi returned. And threatened his lifestyles. The topic could also be being heard within the Ultimate Court docket. In the meantime, a crew of the Middle, which was once probing the intense safety lapse right through High Minister Narendra Modi's discuss with to Punjab, had additionally reached Ferozepur as of late. While in a document submitted through the state to the Middle, it's been stated that an FIR has been registered in reference to the incident. Resources stated that the three-member committee of the Middle is getting entire details about the traits of the High Minister's discuss with on January 5.

PM’s safety breach | An FIR was once registered below phase 283 IPC (Threat or obstruction in public method or line of navigation) in opposition to 150 unknown individuals at Kulgari police station in Ferozepur district of Punjab on sixth January. – ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

The crew first reached Pyarayana flyover close to Firozpur and held talks with senior officers of Punjab Police and management. The investigation crew spent about 45 mins on the flyover earlier than going to the regional headquarters of the Border Safety Power for interrogation and investigation within the case.