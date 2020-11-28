PNB changing its cash withdrawal rules, will be applicable from 1st December, read

If you are a customer of Punjab National Bank (PNB) then you should read this news because it is going to be very important for you. Actually, the rules for withdrawing cash from the bank are being changed from December 1 onwards. In this regard, the bank says that after the implementation of the new rules, banking facility will be quite secure. Also Read – Important information for PNB account holders, rules to withdraw money will be changed from 1st December

The Best Cash Withdrawal facility is going to be implemented from December 1 onwards. This means that without OTP you will not be able to withdraw cash from Punjab National Bank. According to PNB, if the developer wants to withdraw more than Rs 10,000, then it will be OTP based.

These rules of Punjab National Bank will be implemented between 8 pm and 8 am from 1 December. That is, if you make more than 10,000 withdrawals in the middle of this time period, then you will need the OTP sent by the bank. You will not be able to withdraw money without registering it.

It is worth noting that United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce have been merged with Punjab National Bank, which will become effective from 1 April 2020. That is, it is mandatory for ATM customers to keep their registered phone number with them if they have to withdraw money in excess of the fixed amount.

Let me tell you that earlier the State Bank of India (SBI) started the contract for OTP based cash withdrawal from ATMs. Which has been implemented since last September. In this, this facility will be applicable for cash withdrawals of more than 10,000, which will be 24 × 7. Although earlier this facility was for a limited time.