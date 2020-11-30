PNB New Rule: Punjab National Bank account holders should note, cash withdrawal rules changing since yesterday

PNB Cash Withdrawals New Rule: This news is very important for Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers, because it is going to be very important for you. Actually from December 1 i.e. tomorrow, the rules for withdrawing cash from the bank are going to change. On this matter, the bank says that banking will become more secure after the new rules are implemented. Also Read – PNB changing its cash withdrawal rules, will be applicable from 1st December, definitely read

Please tell that from December 1 onwards, One Time Password (OTP) Best Cash Withdrawal facility is going to be implemented. According to PNB, if the developer wants to withdraw more than Rs 10,000, then it will be OTP based. Explain that this facility has already been implemented by SBI.

These rules of Punjab National Bank will be implemented between 8 pm and 8 am from 1 December. That is, if you make more than 10,000 withdrawals in the middle of this time period, then you will need the OTP sent by the bank. You will not be able to withdraw money without registering it.

Explain that the United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce have been merged with Punjab National Bank, which will become effective from 1 April 2020. That is, it is mandatory for ATM customers to keep their registered phone number with them if they have to withdraw money in excess of the fixed amount.