PNB Rip-off: India sends personal plane to Dominica with Mehul Choksi’s extradition file

PNB Rip-off: India Sought after Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi in Financial institution’s Debt Fraud Case (Mehul Choksi) A personal plane with extradition paperwork of has been despatched to Dominica. The Top Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Geston Brown, informed about this in a radio display in his nation. Indian government, on the other hand, have now not formally showed this. Additionally Learn – Photograph of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from Domanica prison, harm marks visual in hand

In line with the ‘Antigua Information Room’, a personal plane of Qatar Airlines landed at Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica. And then hypothesis has began about Choksi’s extradition. Choksi, who went lacking beneath mysterious instances from Antigua and Barbuda, used to be stuck in neighboring Dominica. Brown informed the Redisha display that the airplane has come from India with the paperwork required for Choksi’s extradition. Additionally Learn – Harm marks on Mehul Choksi’s frame, attorney claims, courtroom bans extradition

In line with publicly to be had knowledge from Q7’s government flight A7CEE, the plane took off from Delhi airport at 3.44 am on Would possibly 28 and reached Dominica at 1.16 pm native time the similar day. Choksi has alleged that Antigua and Indian-looking policemen kidnapped him from the Jolly port in Antigua and Barbuda and took him to Dominica. Additionally Learn – PNB Fraud Case: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, stuck in Dominica, shall be passed over to India

An image of Choksi has pop out from Dominica during which her eyes had been swollen and there have been scratch marks on her arm. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly embezzled an quantity of Rs 13,500 crore from Punjab Nationwide Financial institution. Nirav Modi is lodged in a London prison and is preventing a case in opposition to extradition to India.

Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 and fled India within the first week of January 2018. Most effective after this rip-off got here to mild. Each are going through CBI investigation.

