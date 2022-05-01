Pochettino clarified his controversial phrase about the future of Mbappé: “It was taken out of context and that makes me angry”

* Pochettino’s statements about his and Mbappé’s future at PSG

This week Mauricio Pochettino made headlines for a particular statement that generated a stir in France and Spain. is that the trainer of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) He had consulted at a press conference about his future and that of Kylian Mbappé: “Today, I stay 100%, the same with Mbappé”. After the repercussion that his words had, this Friday he gave an explanation.

After his team tied 3-3 on their visit to Racing Strasbourgthe Argentine coach assured that the media cut his sentence to put something in his mouth that he did not say: “Things are said that are taken out of context and that really makes me a little angry. Hoh, listen to the question and the full answerBecause if there are no headlines that disorient people and create situations and perceptions that are very wrong, as has happened almost all year here.

“The question from a colleague of yours was that, ‘What percentage would you and Mbappé continue next year to today’. As of today, 100 percent, tomorrow we don’t know what percentage it will be. I did not say that we will be, I said today it is 100 percent because nobody has told us that they do not have us for next season”, said Pochettino visibly upset. “I have one more year of my contract and the contracts are there to fulfill them, unless the clubs decide otherwise,” he assured.

It is worth clarifying that your situation is different from that of Mbappe. The coach ends his relationship with PSG in June 2023, while the forward has a contract until the end of the current season and, as he has not yet renewed it despite having received offers, he will be a free agent. In this contextin Spain say that el Young Wonder He has everything agreed to put on the Real Madrid shirt and this took force because the own Carlo Ancelottistrategist for the white team, spoke about the declaration of Pochettino: “Sometimes coaches at a press conference can’t tell the whole truth,” he said with a smile on his face.

The best of PSG's 3-3 draw with Racing de Strasbourg

Mbappe He once again demonstrated his effectiveness by scoring two of his team’s goals at a time when all eyes are on him to find out whether or not he will continue at PSG next season. At the moment, the French star is consolidated as the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 24 goals and as the leader in assists, with 15.

The brand new champion France won 3-1 this Friday against Racing Strasbourg but tied 3-3 and again had a disappointing game for their fans. Despite this, Pochettino was satisfied after the final whistle: “We couldn’t win, but we made a pretty good plan”, and added: “I’m happy because we played a very good game. We have played good football at various times. We were professionals and that’s important to us.”

Yes ok bag has a contract with the Parisian cast until 2023its continuity is not assured because, despite being champion of Ligue 1, the team is likely to seek to give it a new air to your sports project for the next season. the brazilian Leonardosports director of the institution, did not confirm the continuity of Pochettinoand declared on Saturday to want “talk to everyone, not only with the coach but also with the players to clarify the situation and decide on the strategy”without commenting on the future of the coach or the rest of the players.

