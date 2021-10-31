Pochettino explained the reasons for Messi’s change at halftime of the PSG game

Pochettino’s word on Messi’s departure

It was a difficult game for him Paris Saint Germain. Although he faced a more modest version of the last champion, it was hard for the parisian team to beat Lille in the Park of the Princes. But beyond the 2-1 victory in the final thanks to both Ángel Di María, the alarms went off in the French capital when Lionel Messi did not return after the break after a first half in which the Rosario star was erratic with the ball, out of his usual good form.

Once the match was over, all eyes were on Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach gave the classic post-match press conference and spoke about Messi’s absence in the second half. “He came out as a precaution”, said the coach of PSG about the modification, that was agreed with the medical service of the first team.

“I had an annoyance, we had already said, so that it does not grow older”added the former Tottenham technical director in relation to the statements he made in dialogue with the media in the run-up to tonight’s meeting in Paris.

Next Wednesday, PSG will visit the RB Leipzig in Germany for the fourth date of Group A of the Champions League that has him as leader with 7 points, one more than Manchester City. What did Pochettino say about the presence of No. 30? “Hopefully he can be there for the next game”.

Thanks to the victory against the last Ligue 1 champion, the Parisian team reached 31 points as a result of 10 wins, a draw and only one fall. Beyond having a 10-unit lead at the top of the standings, Pochettino analyzed the toughness of the top competition. “It is a tough league. The teams have quality. Difficult like all the games we are playing. We do things well when we win. We are the team to beat“, he claimed.

Immediately afterwards, the technical director, who also played for PSG as a footballer, gave details of the changes that led to the possibility of turning the result around during the second stage of the match that was played in the Parque de los Príncipes.

“To play well in attack, we have to be more solid. Lille is a fast team in transitions. We left a lot of corridors open for Lille. In the second part we corrected, the system change helped to create better”, He explained.

It should be noted that Messi was a starter despite the muscular discomfort that took him out of the last training session, but he was very far from his best version and even his gestures showed some annoyance. He was visibly erratic and without the usual rhythm that he shows every time he goes out onto the field of play, either now with PSG or in the Argentine national team.

