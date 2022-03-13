Pochettino gave his most raw and sincere conference after the elimination against Real Madrid: “I feel screwed”

Mauricio Pochettino’s disappointment at Real Madrid’s unexpected comeback was notorious (Photo: Reuters)

The players exited the parking lot of the Lodge Camp protected by a wall of security guards to avoid contact with people as much as possible. Only one brave person dared to cross that line to attend to the media present: Mauricio Pochettino. The technical director was very upset against the arbitration after the fall with the Real Madridat the same time that he demanded the responsibility of his group to react to the Bordeaux this Sunday in Ligue 1 and continue in search of a new title of champion of France.

The Argentine coach was honest in front of the microphones and detailed how he currently feels after the elimination. “Disappointed. Not just us but the whole club. The disappointment is very great. They were very difficult days. It is normal that we do not have the best energy. But the responsibility is enormous: to finish the season in the best possible way. We know we have to win the title. This Sunday is an opportunity for victory”, he declared in the midst of this difficult moment.

And he added about his personal status: “How I feel? Fucking! Screwed up because, in the analysis of the game, I think that both here in Paris and during the first 60 minutes in Madrid, the team was superior. Deservedly, perhaps with more distance on the scoreboard. The way qualifying gets away from us sucks. Sorry for the word. It leaves you screwed up and something inside that is hard to get out. anger, annoyance That discomfort that makes it hard for you to sleep at night, but take responsibility for moving on. But that doesn’t mean I don’t feel strong. I feel strong to face the next deadlines”.

In the duel of coaches, Carlo Ancelotti emerged victorious in the round of 16 (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, he explained that in the event that the fans show their anger at what happened in the Champions League, the squad will understand said manifestation. “The atmosphere on Sunday will be what our fans want. We understand his disappointment. They can show their feelings. We know that a victory against Bordeaux will not console us for the thrashing of Madrid, but the important thing is to respect the goal of winning the championship”, explained Mauricio.

On the other hand, they also consulted him about the actions of Keylor Navas with his teammate after the fateful mistake that triggered Real Madrid’s comeback: “They share the same feeling of disappointment. They are two great goalkeepers. They are disappointed. Keylor showed his support to Gigio Donnarumma and the whole team. Players who are not playing also participate in the competition even if they are not on the field. He showed his support. But, having looked at it from all angles, I don’t understand how VAR doesn’t flag the foul on Donnarumma. That’s no excuse, it had a huge emotional impact.”

Pochettino made a mea culpa again and closed the conference with a reflection. “It is a collective question. Wearing this shirt is a responsibility. It is a difficult time for everyone, complicated. But we have to get out of it. And go get a result on Sunday. The youngsters will be in the template. But the main players must also be on the field to play and remove the frustration they have.concluded the Argentine with Ligue 1 as his goal from here until the end of the season.

