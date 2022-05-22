Pochettino spoke of his continuity at PSG, slipped that Di María will say goodbye and sowed more doubts about the future of Kylian Mbappé

Mauricio Pochettino talks about the future of Mbappé

Paris Saint Germain will face the last match of his season: it will be tomorrow, from 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time) against Metz in Princes Park. In what will be the last day of Ligue 1 and against a rival that is fighting between relegation and promotion, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino will seek to close with another victory the contest that was awarded and put him at the top of local French football (he reached the Saint-Etienne line with 10 trophies).

The head is set on the next campaign and the Argentine coach referred to its continuity: “I have one more year on my contract and I don’t see why I shouldn’t be here next season. I hope that the best year is yet to come, the dream of every member of Paris Saint Germain, of the whole family, is to achieve Champions League. That is something that has become an obsession for this club and hopefully we can achieve it”.

And he added: “If we relate the best to the worst, it was the 20 or 25 minutes of the second half when we couldn’t hold the result in Madrid. A lot of issues were generated from there, emotions that have not been able to control in recent months. But we have to congratulate the players because we had the ability to get up keeping the distance with the second, that’s something that has merit”.

Pochettino wants to continue at PSG and have Mbappé next season (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Many link to the future of Angel Di Mariawhose contract with the capital entity expires, with Juventus of Italy. When consulted by his compatriot, bag He clarified: “I am not the person who has to speak, both the club and the player will speak starting tomorrow. I have the information, yesterday I spoke with Leonardo (manager) about many issues. I’m not going to lie, I have information but I’m not the right person to make statements.” About him Videoassessed with the smell of farewell: “I think he is a great player, exceptional, with an incredible career. In seven years he has done great things and is one of the best in history with this shirt”.

Meanwhile, as for Kylian Mbappé, who flirts with Real Madrid, remarked: “I don’t know his decision, I think it’s a personal matter between him and the club. There is a lot of information and rumors that we see lately and it is clear that we always respect our club and Kylian’s position. I am not the one to make a statement that does not concern me.” And he concluded: “The wish is that Kylian is here for many years in Paris Saint Germain, but as I can’t lie about this either, I don’t know the information, I don’t know what is going to happen or if it will be pronounced tomorrow or the weekend, we are waiting. I am at PSG, I am the coach and I would like him to be with us for many years.”.

