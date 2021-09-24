Pochettino told how Messi is from the injury and gave clues as to when he could return at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino referred to the possibility of Lionel Messi returning (REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw)

After celebrating another victory (2-1) on the hour, in this case over Metz, which allowed his team to move away at the top of La Ligue 1, the coach of the Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino He referred to the state of Lionel Messi And although he was cautious, he did not rule out that the Argentine star may be present this Saturday in the game that they will play at home against Montpellier.

“My priority is that Leo is well. Let’s see if he arrives for Saturday against Montpellier, our doctors are doing more check-ups “, assured the Argentine DT in the mixed zone about the duel that will take place within 72 hours in the Park of the Princes Stadium.

Messi, who suffered a bone contusion in the left knee, was not at the PSG meeting on Wednesday, while waiting for his physical recovery. La Pulga started last Sunday’s victory against Olympique Lyon (2-1) and was replaced with 15 minutes to go, by decision of the coach.

The replacement of Leo raised a great controversy, but with the passing of the hours and the diagnosis that his club gave, doubts began to be cleared up. Then the issue continued to be clarified with the videos that showed how Messi took the hit area. Also, in the last hours new images began to circulate on social networks of the camera that followed the entire presentation of the Rosario and contributed a revealing fact: a collision with defender Jerome Boateng was the trigger for his knee discomfort.

The captain of the Argentine team was upset by the change, apart from showing signs of pain in his knee during the game. In the medical report on Monday his condition was confirmed and this prevented him from being included in the call, so today his countryman, Mauro Icardi played as a starter and midfielder Angel Di Maria entered 20 minutes of the complement for the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum.

This Wednesday PSG beat Metz on the hour thanks to a defender’s brace Achraf Hakimi, who was the one who entered for Messi a few days ago and generated controversy over Poche’s decision. The next commitment of the Parisian cast will be against Montpellier, in 72 hours.

Pochettino was satisfied with the three agonizing points achieved at the end against the last of the table. “Nights like today build teams,” stressed the coach. His team achieved the seventh win in a row and is the only leader of the championship with 21 units and leads 7 to Olympique de Marseille, which is led by another Argentine, Jorge Sampaoli.

We will have to see how Messi evolves in these hours to determine if he can be among those called up for the clash against Montpellier and. in that case, then see if Pochettino would make it the owner or protect it so that it can enter from the bank.

It should be remembered that next Tuesday PSG will have a tough commitment for the second round of the Champions League, when they host Manchester City, the leader of group A. The English won in their first match and the French team will seek their first victory after the draw against Brujas. The importance of that match could influence Pochettino’s decision to include Messi on this Saturday’s list or preserve him for the clash against those led by Pep Guardiola

