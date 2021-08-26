Pochettino’s reaction after learning that PSG will face Manchester City for the Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino affirmed that his team must play “its best football” to advance to the next instance (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

This Thursday the edition began to be played 2021/2022 of the Champions League with the draw that defined how the eight groups were formed, where 32 clubs will seek to qualify for the round of 16. One of the strongest zones is A, where the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will meet Manchester City, Leipzig of Germany and Bruges of Belgium. After the event that confirmed the pairings, the coach of the Parisian team, Mauricio Pochettino, stated what your team will need to do in order to advance to the next instance.

“I am very happy with this draw, because we are involved in this competition, and that is the most important thing. All teams are strong and deserve to be here. We must respect all teams. The most important thing is to be prepared when the competition starts and play our best soccer”, Said the Argentine DT.

When asked about the match with Manchester City, that could incorporate Cristiano Ronaldo, said: “It is always special, because is one of the best teams in Europe. They are always there to play the leading roles in the competition, just like us. But we also know that Leipzig and Bruges will want to do their best, and we know that it will be difficult. “

“It is important to finish first in the group, we want to win every game, it is our first challenge. We want to meet this objective, it will not be easy, but it is what we want to achieve ”, he assured about the goal that was set for this phase that will begin on September 14 and 15.

The group stage will end on December 8 of this year and then the direct elimination instances will begin where this season the away goal rule was eliminated. They will all seek to reach the final in Russia, which will be on May 28, 2022 at the Stadium Krestovski, in Saint Petersburg.

Lionel Messi is the winning card for PSG to win their first Champions League (REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol)

The entity of the French capital has between eyebrows to be able to get its first Champions League. Its Qatari shareholders did not skimp on expenses since they arrived at the club and over the years they were reinforcing the team with elite players.

The Parisians stroked glory in the 2019/2020 final when they lost by the minimum (0-1) against Bayern Münich. Last season it seemed their time had come after eliminating Barcelona itself in the round of 16 and after taking revenge on the Germans in the quarter-finals. But in the semifinals they crossed paths with Manchester City and the dream was over again. Now they will seek revenge against the English that he directs Pep Guardiola, current runner-up in Europe after falling in the final against Chelsea (1-0).

With the hiring of Lionel Messi and the other figures such as Neymar, Ángel Di María, Marco Verrati, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi (to name a few) the French team ratified their status as a candidate and hopes that this time they can stay with the mythical orejona, the most important trophy at club level in the Old World.

It will be necessary to see if Kylian Mbappé he continues to be part of that constellation of stars, since the French striker is wanted by Real Madrid, which has already made an offer. However, the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, made it clear that they do not want to sell it.

As for the local tournament, Ligue 1, PSG is the only leader after winning its first three games. On the fourth date they will face Reims as a visitor in what could be Messi’s debut, a match that will be played on Sunday (15.45). At the domestic level, the team led by Pochettino is also seeking to reclaim itself after losing the title last year.

