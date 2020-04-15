Podcast: What happened to the iPhone 9 launch?

Amid points with regard to the coronavirus, Apple launched its latest iPad Skilled and MacBook Air with out an legit event in mid-March. Nonetheless one piece of was as soon as noticeably absent… the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Early rumors urged a March 31st announcement, nonetheless we haven’t heard the relaxation from Apple however. Macworld’s Michael Simon joins Juliet to speak about how the coronavirus has impacted the iPhone 9 launch, clues to its legit liberate date and what choices to expect in Apple’s newest funds phone.