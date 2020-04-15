Podcast: What happened to the iPhone 9 launch?

General News

Amid points with regard to the coronavirus, Apple launched its latest iPad Skilled and MacBook Air with out an legit event in mid-March. Nonetheless one piece of was as soon as noticeably absent… the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Early rumors urged a March 31st announcement, nonetheless we haven’t heard the relaxation from Apple however. Macworld’s Michael Simon joins Juliet to speak about how the coronavirus has impacted the iPhone 9 launch, clues to its legit liberate date and what choices to expect in Apple’s newest funds phone.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

