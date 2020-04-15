Amid points with regard to the coronavirus, Apple launched its latest iPad Skilled and MacBook Air with out an legit event in mid-March. Nonetheless one piece of was as soon as noticeably absent… the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Early rumors urged a March 31st announcement, nonetheless we haven’t heard the relaxation from Apple however. Macworld’s Michael Simon joins Juliet to speak about how the coronavirus has impacted the iPhone 9 launch, clues to its legit liberate date and what choices to expect in Apple’s newest funds phone.
Podcast: What happened to the iPhone 9 launch?
April 15, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- Podcast: What happened to the iPhone 9 launch?
- Candyman’s Jordan Peele Explains Why He Didn’t Direct The Horror Flick
- 5 Marvel Villains Who Could Defeat The Flash
- ‘Mrs. America’ is a timely lesson in how feminists lose winnable battles
- Department of Defense seeks to reevaluate JEDI cloud-contract bids after Microsoft win paused
Add Comment