Poet Munnwar Rana commented again, said – the country will be declared a Hindu nation by 2022

Lucknow: The famous poet of the country, Munnavar Rana, these days, apart from his poetry, controversial statements and comments remain in the discussion. Recently, Munnwar Rana, who justified the terrorist attack in France, was getting criticized that suddenly he has released another statement. Rana has said in a recent interview that by 2022 India will be declared a Hindu nation.

Munnwar Rana said on the mention of the Uttar Pradesh government that he started feeling scared in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Raj. Rana did not stop, he even called BJP's IT cell a terrorist cell. He said that BJP's aim is to make the country a Hindu nation. Rana also targeted Asaduddin Owaisi for the Bihar assembly elections.

Muslims! Happy Owaisi victory and Bihar defeat. I am a poet, where will you listen to me?

You have denied how many people in the world.#Bihar – Munawwar Rana (@MunawwarRana) November 11, 2020

Rana described AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi as an agent of the BJP. He tweeted after the results of Bihar assembly elections were declared. In his tweet Rana wrote – Muslims! Happy Owaisi victory and Bihar defeat. I am a poet, where will you listen to me, you have denied how many people in the world. In his interview, Rana once again repeated the statement on the French terror attack. He has once again justified this incident.