Pointer Sisters Co-Founder Bonnie Pointer Is Dead At 69

Grammy-winning singer and co-founder of The Pointer Sisters, Bonnie Pointer has died. Pointer handed away Tuesday morning, and a reason behind loss of life has but to be reported. She was 69.
Bonnie Pointer’s sister, Anita, revealed the information to TMZ in a heartfelt assertion through which she requested for prayers from followers throughout this time:
It’s with nice disappointment that I’ve to announce to the followers of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our household is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and all the Pointer household, we ask in your prayers presently.
Anita Pointer additionally spoke on how shut she was along with her sister, referring to her as her greatest pal and saying that they by no means fought:
Bonnie was my greatest pal and we talked each day, we by no means had a combat in our life, I already miss her and I’ll see her once more someday.
Born Patricia Pointer on July 11, 1950, the singer grew up in Oakland, California the place she and her brothers and sisters had been raised by their mom and reverend father. As youngsters they had been inspired to hearken to and sing gospel music and had been discouraged from listening to rock and roll or the blues, which they did when their mother and father weren’t round to observe them.
Bonnie Pointer, together with sisters Anita and June, would develop a specific fondness for music and would finally the Church of God in Christ in West Oakland. Shortly after graduating highschool, the three would hunt down a profession in present enterprise and would start singing touring and offering backup vocals for artists like Sylvester James and Elvin Bishop all through the late ‘60s to early ‘70s.
By the ‘70s, The Pointer Sisters, who had turn out to be a quartet after sister Ruth joined, had turn out to be staple within the music trade, with hits like “Sure We Can Can,” “How Lengthy (Betcha’ Bought a Chick on the Aspect)” and “Fairytale,” which earned the group a Grammy and earned Bonnie Pointer a Grammy nomination for writing the track.
By 1978, Bonnie Pointer had left group to pursue a solo profession and signed with Motown Information. As a solo artist, Pointer would produce a number of albums and some singles. Her greatest hit is arguably her 1978 single, “Heaven Should Have Despatched You.” Throughout the ‘80’s she additionally made a notable look on Soul Prepare.
Regardless of having left The Pointer Sisters, Pointer would nonetheless reunite along with her sisters to carry out once in a while and so they had been all current when the group acquired a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame in 1994.
Bonnie Pointer is survived by her two sisters, Anita and Ruth, and by her brothers Aaron and Fritz. She is preceded in loss of life by her sister, June, who died from most cancers in 2006.
