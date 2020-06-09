Pointer Sisters Singer Had Run of Hits – Variety

Bonnie Pointer, who rose to fame as a member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at age 69.

“It’s with nice disappointment that I’ve to announce to the followers of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” stated Anita Pointer of her sister, Patricia, aka Bonnie. “Our household is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the whole Pointer household, we ask to your prayers at the moment.”

Bonnie was one of the founding members of the group and left within the mid-1970s to pursue a solo profession.

“Bonnie was my finest buddy and we talked day by day,” Anita stated in an announcement. “We by no means had a struggle in our life. I already miss her and I’ll see her once more sooner or later.”

The household’s youngest sister, June, died in 2006. A number of months in the past, Bonnie and Anita launched a tribute track for June, “Feels Like June.” A spokesperson stated it was Bonnie’s remaining recording.

The sisters started singing within the West Oakland Church of God in Oakland, Calif., their father’s church, greater than 50 years in the past.

In Ruth Pointer’s memoir, “I’m So Excited: My Life as a Pointer,” she talked about her sister. “Bonnie specifically was pushed, citing a determined have to do one thing along with her life. She was wild, fierce, and to not be denied. She frolicked in Haight-Ashbury with the hippies, protested at Berkeley, wrote poetry with Angela Davis, and dated Huey Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Get together.”

Mentioned Bonnie Pointer in a 2013 interview with Alan Mercer, “I knew I didn’t need to work a daily 9 to five job. I wished to do one thing that I love to do. I’m an entertainer and I’ve at all times executed that since I used to be a little bit woman. My mom at all times used to inform me to bounce for her pals. When my mother and father went to church, me and my sisters would stand up on the espresso desk and sing. We’d use a pie pan as a tambourine. Then, once I was in highschool somebody instructed me I might sing. I by no means thought I actually might. I might sing together with Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. So after they instructed me I might sing I began to consider them.” Performing for her was “desperation. I wished out of the ghetto. I wasn’t even within the ghetto actually, however I nonetheless wished out.”

After the group began as a trio with Bonnie, June and Anita in 1969, Invoice Graham signed the Pointer Sisters to a administration contract they usually went on tour with Elvin Bishop. In 1971, Jerry Wexler caught them with Bishop on the Whisky in Los Angeles and signed them to Atlantic Data. At that time, they had been nostalgic of their enchantment, singing music of the ’30s and ’40s, a glance they caught with for a number of years at the same time as their music turned extra trendy. Their garments got here from thrift shops; Bonnie Pointer stated that she additionally picked some up from their church, the place some of the matrons had turned of their outdated attire as representing a former, sinful life.

(Her fashion sense preceded the group’s format, she instructed Mercer. “I used to be at all times getting kicked out of college for being overdressed,” she stated in 2013. “I might put on a hat and seem like Bette Davis or Greta Garbo. I received kicked out on a regular basis for disturbing the peace within the class. The children would chuckle at me. I used to be the primary one in my class with an afro.”)

The oldest sister, Ruth, joined the group as a fourth member in December 1972. They had been dropped by Atlantic and picked up by Blue Thumb. Leaving Graham behind for a brand new supervisor, David Rubinson, they discovered success with their first high 10 hit, “Sure We Can Can,” a cool quantity by Allen Toussaint.

Bonnie gained a Grammy in 1974, together with Anita, in a rustic class for writing the crossover hit “Fairtytale,” which Elvis Presley additionally recorded not lengthy after. She left the group in 1977, shortly earlier than the Pointer Sisters — now a trio — had their largest run of hits within the late ’70s and early ’80s with songs like “Hearth” and “Neutron Dance.”

Her largest track as a solo artist, “Heaven Should Have Despatched You,” made it to No. 11 in 1979. She recorded and launched a complete of 4 solo albums, the final of which was “Like a Picasso” in 2011.

The sisters reunited once in a while, resembling their receiving a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame in 1994. Pointer continued to carry out as a solo artist into the 2000s.

She had a job as herself within the 2010 unbiased movie “Street to Nowhere,” directed by Monte Hellman.

Bonnie Pointer is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz and sisters Ruth and Anita Pointer.