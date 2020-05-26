Pointless ratings depend on who’s leading daily coronavirus briefing, says Richard Osman

Pointless co-host Richard Osman has mentioned that the present’s viewership relies upon on which Cupboard minister is presenting the coronavirus daily briefing that day.

Talking to Radio Occasions, Osman mentioned that though daytime TV has a “very wholesome” viewers, the lockdown has launched new viewers to the programme.

“Pointless is certainly getting a brand new viewers, though we’re up towards Boris Johnson or Matt Hancock generally,” he mentioned.

“If we’re up towards Matt Hancock, our ratings shoot up, however when it’s Rishi Sunak, we’re in bother,” he continued. “He’s very a lot the Bradley Walsh of the Cupboard.”

Pointless normally airs on BBC One at 5:15pm, nonetheless because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the gameshow has been moved to the identical time slot on BBC Two to make room for the Cupboard’s COVID-19 daily briefing on the broadcaster’s flagship channel.

Osman’s Pointless co-presenter Alexander Armstrong added that he’s unsure if there are new individuals coming to the present in quarantine. “I’m completely sure that’s true, however if you exit on the road, you’re not being stopped by fairly so many individuals for selfies, for causes I can’t perceive.”

“Perhaps it’s the face masks, I don’t know – however we’re not getting the daily suggestions,” he joked.

The presenters, who’ve been on the helm of Pointless for over 10 years, additionally informed Radio Occasions that they’re requested to host quizzes “actually continuous” in the course of the lockdown.

“It’s as if somebody’s considered it for the primary time,” Osman mentioned. “I do charity ones and I do for individuals I do know, however I get requested quite a bit. So if I haven’t replied to your electronic mail, please forgive me.”

Learn the total interview with Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong on this week’s Radio Occasions, on sale now.

Pointless airs weekdays on BBC Two at 5:15pm. When you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.