Pointless star Richard Osman says Steven Spielberg is making a film of his Thursday Murder Club novel

Richard Osman has revealed that legendary director Seven Spielberg has purchased the film rights to his debut novel, The Thursday Murder Club, about 4 English pensioner sleuths.

Pointless co-host Osman started writing the story, about 4 various residents in a retirement house who be part of forces to resolve a homicide, two years in the past.

Osman advised The One Present: “I began writing it fully in secret as a result of the very last thing anybody desires is somebody on telly writing a e book, so I assumed I’ll write it in secret and present it to somebody I belief, then I’ll look them within the eyes and ask them “Is it any good?”

He continued: “They very kindly mentioned it was actually good. It’s known as The Thursday Murder Club, it’s a crime novel… Actually since then it’s gone completely loopy. It’s bought world wide. I’ve bought the film rights… however solely to Steven Spielberg.”

Michael Ball requested him why the ET and Jaws director purchased it: “I feel he learn it and preferred it.”

Osman revealed extra about his “very, very British” novel.

“It’s about 4 folks of their Seventies,” he mentioned. “I went to a stunning retirement village the place good friend of mine’s mum lived, stunning view, rolling inexperienced hills, a lakeside restaurant and I assumed, ‘Oh my phrase, this could be such a good spot to have a homicide’, which I do know you shouldn’t ordinarily assume! However then I used to be speaking to the folks there, what they’d carried out of their lives, and I assumed if there was a homicide there, I do know you lot would resolve it… Some of you’ll most likely have dedicated it as properly!”

Osman created 4 characters who had been impressed by the residents he met – “one was a spy, one was a nurse, one was a commerce union official and one was a psychiatrist and somebody is murdered and the 4 of them group up as The Thursday Murder Club to resolve it”.

The Thursday Murder Club goes on sale subsequent week and Osman revealed he was at the moment writing a sequel and had plans for a third and fourth e book.

However he warned readers: “Everybody who survives from the primary e book will return for the sequel, [but] not everybody survives…”

He loved writing for characters of their Seventies as a result of they will get away with issues youthful folks can’t.

He added: “Unhealthy stuff occurs to them and so they do unhealthy stuff, however it’s very humorous.”

Requested by The One Present hosts Ball and Alex Jones who would star in The Thursday Murder Club, he mentioned he had no concept and that might, of course, be as much as Spielberg.

The film is being developed by Spielberg’s Amblin Leisure firm and Osman is on board as an govt producer.

When you’re in search of extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.