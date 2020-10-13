Poison in Delhi’s air: Parali will not burn on 800 hectares, CM Kejriwal takes command in the fields

new Delhi: In Delhi, spraying of Biodicomposer solution prepared by Pusa Research Institute was started to deal with the problem of straw. It started from Hiranki village in Narela region. As part of the campaign to reduce pollution in the Corona period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself reached the rural areas of outer Delhi on Tuesday. Here he went to the fields and sprayed a special solution on the straw. Also Read – Delhi’s AQI reached ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season, increasing the risk of Covid-19

Starchy air pollution during corona can be fatal. During the last 24 hours, 40 people have died in Delhi from Corona. So far 5809 people have lost their lives due to Corona in Delhi. Initiating the spraying of special solution on Parali, Kejriwal said, "About 700 to 800 hectares of land in Delhi will be sprayed free of cost. We do not need to accuse each other on this issue, but all the state governments will have to work with each other, only then the problem will be solved."

The Chief Minister said, "If the Delhi government can do it, the other state governments can also do it. Pollution was under control in Delhi for the last 10 months, but the smoke of starch, which is being burnt in the neighboring states, is now reaching inside Delhi. Along with Delhi, the people of Punjab and Haryana are also concerned about pollution caused by stubble. " In order to deal with the problem of straw in Delhi, a biodicomposer solution prepared by Pusa Research Institute is being sprayed on the stalk of the straw. After about 20 days of this spraying, these stalks themselves will melt and mix into the soil and become manure. People do not need to burn stubble with its use. The process of making this solution started about 10 days ago in Delhi.

All the solution has been made by the Delhi Government and all the arrangements including its sprinklers and sprinklers have been made by the Delhi Government. There is no need to pay any price for this to the farmer. Kejriwal said, "Within the next few days, the entire 800 hectare land will be sprayed. The land will be ready in 20 to 25 days for sowing the next crop. Till now, the farmers used to burn the straw in their fields. Useful ground bacteria also used to die due to burning of straw. Now, by using this solution, the farmers will have to use less fertilizer and the productivity of the land of the farmers will also increase."

The Chief Minister said, “For many years every year in October, November and December, the whole of North India gets miserable due to pollution, yet why is it that no steps are taken by the governments. We all have to work together to solve this problem. ” Pusa Research Institute has made a capsule. The slurry is prepared with the help of this capsule and after spraying the slurry on the stalk of the starch in the fields, it is melted and turned into compost. Fertilizer made from stalks increases fertility inside the ground.