Poisonous air in Delhi-NCR, breathing difficult, capital wrapped in mist

Delhi Weather: Air quality in Delhi-NCR is deteriorating rather than improving. It is difficult to breathe due to poisonous air. With the increase of pollutants in the atmosphere on Thursday, Delhi’s climate deteriorated drastically and the increase in air pollution showed the entire Delhi wrapped in thick sheets of haze. According to the data released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, in the ITO on Thursday morning The air quality index was recorded at 254, 246 at Patparganj. Also Read – What is Grape, which was implemented in Delhi-NCR, if violated, a fine of 4 lakhs will be imposed

The Air Quality Index is 451 in RK Puram (serious category), 394 in Lodhi Raod (very poor category), 440 IGI Airport (serious category) and 456 in Dwarka (serious category). As per the National Air Quality Index, AQI is at 469 (severe) in Sector-51 Gurugram, 458 (severe) in Noida Sector 1, 469 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and 421 in New Industrial Town Faridabad. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Crackers: A unique survey on firecrackers, shocking revelations

According to the news agency ANI, most areas of Delhi-NCR were seen wrapped in gauze. There was mist from India Gate to Rajpath. In the morning, Delhiites faced breathing difficulties due to air pollution. Pollution in the air has been increasing continuously for the last several days. Also Read – The impact of winter starts in Delhi, minimum temperature breaks 26 years old record