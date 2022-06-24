Pokémon and Harry Potter shake hands in this fanart, it looks like a crossover poster!

The drawing combines pocket monsters with Patronuses, magic wands and even Hogwarts houses.

Until now, fans of Pokémon y Harry Potter we had one thing in common: both groups are waiting for a game release. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will take the pocket monsters to Spain on November 18thwhile Hogwarts Legacy promises to transport us to its magical world by the end of the year.

With this panorama to close 2022, a Reddit user wanted to commemorate the two franchises with a fanart that unites the two universes in a drawing that could well serve as a poster for a crossover movie. Because, as you can see in the Darthdoodles post embedded below these lines, Ash Ketchum not only aspires to become the greatest Pokémon Master of all time, but he also wants to master magic alongside Pikachu.

Beyond this, the fanart too mix the two sagas with elements such as a Patronus that uses the silhouette of the legendary Xerneas, a Pokéball turned into the famous golden Snitch, a Noctowl that takes the role of an owl and up to four different Pokémon to represent the houses of Hogwarts. Of course, a good assortment of details that will interest any fan of both franchises.

Returning to the field of video games, both Hogwarts Legacy and Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have increased the expectations of the players. That is why we have prepared a compilation with everything that we find amazing about the Harry Potter game, although we also list 5 lessons that the pocket monster franchise should have learned for its new generation.

