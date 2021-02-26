Entertainment

Pokemon announces presentation tomorrow and revitalizes rumors

February 26, 2021
The Pokemon Company has announced a presentation video for tomorrow, February 26.

It will be at 4 in the afternoon (Spanish time) on the Pokémon YouTube channel. The Twitter account of Pokémon in Japan indicates that it will last about 20 minutes.

The news comes in the middle of constant rumors about the announcement of the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, including the famous “leaker” Centro Pokemon, which already said that we would not get to February 27 without having the news we expect, accompanied by images of the legendary people we met in those editions.

February 27 will be the saga’s 25th anniversary, so bringing something back from the past seems appropriate. All rumors must be taken as such, however.

They will probably also give us information about the expected Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Sleep and the controversial Pokémon Unite.

