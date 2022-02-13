Pokémon: Arceus continues its overwhelming sales success in Japan and leaves no room for new releases

Dying Light 2 improves the numbers of the first video game, while on consoles the Xbox Series data stands out.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is making steady progress in the Japanese market and has sold over 359,000 copies over the last week, almost 10 times more than the second most successful video game these days in the country, Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Techland’s action and zombie video game had a good premiere in Japan, with 37,051 copies between the PS5 and PS4 units – we do not know the Xbox data. To put this data in context, the first Dying Light of 25,530 units at its premiere. Going back to Arceus, its performance this week brings it closer to 1.8 million games sold since launch, so soon will exceed the milestone of two million.

Game sales in Japan (cumulative total) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company) – 359.064 (1.783.721)

[PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft) – 24.160 (Estreno)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) – 17.503 (850.695)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 13.908 (4.414.111)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 13.448 (4.753.245)

[PS5] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft) – 12.891 (Estreno)

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company) – 11.661 (2.494.763)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 9.090 (2.505.168)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 8.586 (7.175.552)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 7.286 (3.067.125)

On the other hand, and although it is quite common lately, we are struck by the absolute dominance of Nintendo Switch among the best-selling software of the week, with 26 of the 30 most popular titles released for the hybrid system. Only Rainbow Six Extraction, apart from the aforementioned Dying Light 2, manage to break the monotony.

Good Xbox Series data

In hardware, leaving behind the undisputed leadership of Nintendo Switch fighting against itself with the Oled model about to surpass PS5we can highlight the good data reported by Microsoft consoles in Japan that once again show the change of cycle in the market compared to Xbox One. Thus, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sold approximately 3,000 units each.

Console sales in Japan (cumulative total) Switch OLED Model – 43.051 (1.120.339)

Switch – 29.913 (17.957.209)

Switch Lite – 19.488 (4.549.842)

PlayStation 5 – 15.100 (1.143.690)

Xbox Series X – 3.071 (80.054)

Xbox Series S – 2.919 (61.970)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.788 (210.536)

New 2DS XL (incluye 2DS) – 264 (1.181.570)

PlayStation 4 – 8 (7.819.310)

