Pokemon avid gamers suppose they have got discovered a curious clue to Scarlet and Red in Sword and Defend

The divulge trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Red is filled with all-new data, however savvy fanatics imagine it additionally is helping end up that there used to be a touch of the brand new video games within Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Defend of 2019.

Reddit person DDD-HERO has posted a picture of the Lodge Ionia from Pokémon Sword and Defend in Auriga The city. Since its release, the lodge has a closed room with wallpaper embellished with oranges and grapesone thing no longer observed anyplace else within the sport.

Even if it sort of feels extraordinary, oranges and grapes additionally appear to be a part of the visible theme of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Red. The positioning of the brand new sport seems to be in line with Spain, identified for its oranges and grapes, in keeping with this concept; each end result seem within the new trailer and may constitute the colours scarlet and crimson.

Symbol via Reddit person DDD-HERO

The gameplay clips are not making a lot connection with this (even if we do see some orange timber within the new open international), however the are living motion a part of the trailer displays the 2 end result, and in addition a fruit bowl stuffed with them.

Because of this, fanatics imagine that Recreation Freak, the franchise developer studio, used to be appearing Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Red hints in Sword and Defend via together with the cordoned off space. Different theories move as far as to think that the zone will open up and come with cross-gen interactivity when new video games are launched.

An replace to DDD-HERO’s Reddit put up comprises what’s observed as every other imaginable connection with long run video games, this time in Pokémon Good Diamond and Gleaming Pearl. Within the authentic Diamond and Pearl, a patch of flora within the video games’ beginning the town used to be white, however the remakes trade them to a scarlet and crimson trend..

The Pokémon Corporate introduced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Red on February 27 to rejoice Pokémon Day, or even printed new starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Within the gallery above you’ll see the entire Pokémon showed to this point for this new era.

By way of the top of 2022, Pokémon Scarlet and Red are promised to be a step “evolutionary“for the franchise set in a”open international by which a number of without boundaries cities mix seamlessly with nature.”