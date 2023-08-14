Pokémon Concièrge Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Update on Pokémon Concierge Season 1: A new animated Netflix series based on the popular video game franchise is scheduled to debut in 2023. Pokemon has fascinated many of us for as far as we can remember.

Pokemon Concierge will have a brand-new protagonist and a serene setting. To put it another way, Netflix is working harder to emphasize animated shows and bring back our youth.

Everyone is familiar with the popular cartoon series Pokemon, and owning a Pokemon was a common childhood fantasy.

On that day, a number of upcoming Pokémon projects will be unveiled, including the Pokémon Sleep app, the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including the Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic set.

Pokémon has never done anything like this before, however with the iconic anime coming to an end after almost 26 years, the company is eager to go out to discover new ground.

The cute stop-motion Pokemon series that we first saw on the most recent episode of Pokemon Presents will soon be released.

The new stop-motion program Pokemon Concierge, which will be available on Netflix later this year, gave us our very first peek earlier this year.

The program has a charming teddy bear design and features each of our preferred Pokemon in cameo roles.

We don’t have to wait long at all for entry into the Pokemon Resort, which is wonderful news.

As Netflix releases the much awaited “Pokémon Concierge,” be ready to go on a colorful adventure.

You are invited to immerse yourself into the enthralling world of Haru, the obedient concierge of the Pokémon Resort, in this charming series.

As they discover the beauties of this picturesque paradise, see the touching actions of Pokémon and their devoted owners. Pokémon Concierge, Netflix’s newest entry into the Pokémon series, will soon be unveiled.

This announcement is a part of a wider pattern in which classic video games are moving beyond their initial media format.

Pokémon was a leader in this movement. They turned their popular Pokémon Red as well as Pokémon Blue video games into an animated television series.

Pokémon Concièrge Season 1 Release Date

An official release date has not yet been announced for Pokemon Concierge. Netflix is expected to release the stop-motion anime series in 2023, although neither the service itself nor The Pokemon Company have revealed exact dates.

As the sources have yet to confirm the release date, it is just an interpretation. Let’s hope it will be on Netflix’s OTT platform shortly.

Pokémon Concièrge Season 1 Cast

This stop-motion series’ cast has not yet been revealed. Currently, the program need either English or Japanese voice performers.

However, the original anime hired some of the greatest to bring its protagonists to life, so viewers may hear some well-known voices. So, you can be sure that everyone is going to be aware of the cast once it is revealed.

Together with Domo creator Tsuneo Gda’s Dwarf Studios, Netflix with The Pokémon Company are collaborating.

Other anime masterpieces produced by this well-known animation company include Rilakkuma, Kaoru, as well as The Curious Kitty as well as Friends on Netflix.

Pokémon Concierge, which is based on these pieces and the stop-motion technique used in the anime, will definitely be a pleasure for aficionados of animation.

Pokémon Concièrge Season 1 Trailer

Pokémon Concièrge Season 1 Plot

Follow Haru, a young lady working at the Pokémon Resort, as she interacts with visitors who are Pokémon and their owners.

It’s basically a kid-friendly adaptation of The White Lotus, although it’s not clear whether it exists in the same world as the well-known anime series featuring Ash and his companion Pikachu.

Pokémon Concierge seems to be a distinct narrative from Ash and his friends’ international adventures in their program based on its concept.

The Pokémon anime, one the other hand, succeeded because it depicted the main characters doing things slowly and weaving in little slice-of-life stories. This new spin-off will probably have the same level of success as its original.

No more characters in the series were revealed outside the lead Haru and her sidekick Psyduck.

Similar to Pikachu for Ash’s anime series, Psyduck seems to be the show’s mascot given the latter’s prominence and popularity within the Pokémon franchise.

As they unwind at a tropical resort, the characters in this program, Pokémon Concierge, will take a new look at the recognizable pocket monsters.

In the first episode’s preview, Haru was seen standing next to a Psyduck at the beach and gazing up towards the sky.

The Pokémon Universe is also being presented in stop-motion for the first time, giving the brand-new series more in common with a previous Aardman film than with conventional Japanese animation, like the main program.

This is all there can be inferred from the Pokémon Concierge teaser, which was just a little video in the end. But the series’ Netflix release is highly anticipated by enthusiasts.

According to Minyoung Kim, vice president of content for Netflix’s Asia Pacific region, the show will take place in the Pokemon Resort. In addition, she affirmed that it will “follow the story of our concierge, Haru, plus the many Pokemon who visit as guests.”

The program, according to Kim, combines “an entirely new narrative that extends the Pokemon universe using revolutionary stop-motion animation.”

This implies that fans may anticipate meeting a variety of new personalities in addition to many beloved Pokemon who seem to be seeking relaxation at an apparent treatment center for the critters.

If this serves as any indication of what Netflix’s series will be like, it may be a very calm and soothing one rather than one that is jam-packed with Pokemon fights and catches.