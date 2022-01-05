Pokémon: Detective Pikachu continues without confirmed sequel, although its fans do not lose hope

The Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures film hit theaters successfully in 2019.

Will there be a cinematic continuation of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu? In the weeks leading up to the film’s release, everything seemed to indicate that this would be the case, with rumors about spin-offs and sequels, but since then there has been silence around the franchise from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, the distributor and main producer of the film. feature film directed by Rob Letterman in 2019.

However, the fans do not lose hope, which according to ComicBook made these days a trend towards the film demanding the continuation of the project. Specifically, they did it after returning to the network some statements in May by Justice Smith, the leading actor of the film, in which he claimed to see an unlikely Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2. Although if Hollywood has shown something, it is that everything can change.

Thus, hundreds of followers of the film showed their disappointment that a project that managed to raise 431.5 million dollars at the world box office did not happen, a figure only surpassed by Warcraft, also from Legendary, which also has no sequel.

Consoles are better for Sonic The Hedgehog, who after adding 305 million dollars in 2020 shortly before the closings of cinemas due to the pandemic will receive his continuation in 2022: Sonic, the movie 2 – specifically, on April 8. The film presented a trailer a few weeks ago, and from 3DJuegos we wanted to dedicate a special to it about the challenge of overcoming the first installment after having a chat with its director.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In video games, the saga will premiere at the end of the month Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an action RPG set in the past of its universe, when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to coexist in harmony. Likewise, there are rumors about a series of Pokémon in live action for Netflix that have not yet been confirmed.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu currently can be seen via HBO Max.

