Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes receive Shaymin, but only for a limited time

You’ll have plenty of time to add the mythical Pokémon to your Sinnoh collection.

If you’ve been playing the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, you’ll know that Shaymin It is one of the few creatures that you could not get in any way, at least until now, because during the last Pokémon Presents, it was confirmed that you will be able to participate in a limited time eventand add the mythical creature to your Pokédex.

The event will be available until March 27From the February 27 and until the March 27thyou will be able to receive a special letter from Professor Oak via Mystery Gift, which will start the Shaymin event. Clearly, you’ll need to have the Mystery Gift menu enabled to start the event, so you won’t be able to enjoy it in newly started game sessions.

Unlike past updates, this novelty offers an early opportunity that serious collectors were surely waiting for, and gives us an air of hope towards the soon arrival of the Pokémon event. Darkraiwhich is not yet available in the remakes after several months since the official launch in November 2021.

The Pokémon broadcast had more ads Quite exciting for fans of the franchise, as the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple editions were revealed, although the event in general had less promotion than usual due to the great world events of the last few days.

