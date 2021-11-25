Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes sign near-record release in Japan

Both Switch games trace the sales of the Game Boy Advance classics in their early days in stores.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl Aims To Be Another Record Release For Nintendo Switch. In this sense, the remakes of the Game Boy Advance classics have sold out on their first weekend in Japan. 1.4 million copies, a demand only seen so far on the platform for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which in March 2020 shipped 1.9 million copies in that territory.

To put this data even more in context, GamesIndustry recalls that Pokémon Diamond and Pearl sold 1.5 million units in Japan about 15 years ago, with the small advantage of not having to share market share with the eShop, where Pokémon Diamond Brilliant / Shimmering Pearl performs well.

Famitsu also reports a significant increase in the Nintendo Switch lawsuit, going from 87,000 consoles sold last week to approximately 168.000 on the opening days of Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl. It is expected that throughout the afternoon the complete data of the top-10 will be provided, to know how sales are distributed among the three models of Japanese hardware.

A hit in the UK

In Europe, a few days ago the triumph in sales of the video game in the United Kingdom was also reported, where it also rose as the second best premiere of the year in the United Kingdom, although with a performance in this case lower than that of Sword and Shield.

If you want to know more about this latest release in the Nintendo exclusive series, don’t hesitate to check out Mario Gómez’s review of Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl titled: A Critical Strike To Nostalgia, But One Not Very Effective.

